Previous
Photo 1504
Swan and geese
There were around 10 Canada geese in the lake today and the male mute swan was not happy about it. He got very aggressive and tried to chase them away
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st February 2025 2:29pm
Tags
geese
swan
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 1st, 2025
