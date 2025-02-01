Previous
Swan and geese by helstor365
Photo 1504

Swan and geese

There were around 10 Canada geese in the lake today and the male mute swan was not happy about it. He got very aggressive and tried to chase them away
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact