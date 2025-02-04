Previous
Ukulele by helstor365
Photo 1507

Ukulele

The weather is so dark, dull and uninspiring atm so I'm just taking photos of stuff I can find in the flat. Hopefully the weather will change soon....
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
This is a superb composition: so clean and simple and vibrant
February 4th, 2025  
