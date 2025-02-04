Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1507
Ukulele
The weather is so dark, dull and uninspiring atm so I'm just taking photos of stuff I can find in the flat. Hopefully the weather will change soon....
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1953
photos
95
followers
35
following
412% complete
View this month »
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
Latest from all albums
1502
24
1503
422
1504
1505
1506
1507
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th February 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
ukulele
moni kozi
This is a superb composition: so clean and simple and vibrant
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close