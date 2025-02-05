Previous
Boat and boathouses by helstor365
Photo 1508

Boat and boathouses

Phone snap because my camera battery died and my spare battery was in the charger on my desk at home :-)
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
A lovely snap, and I can understand why people don't bother with any other means of taking a photo. Great colours and composition.
February 5th, 2025  
Great snap!
February 5th, 2025  
