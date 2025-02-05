Sign up
Previous
Photo 1508
Boat and boathouses
Phone snap because my camera battery died and my spare battery was in the charger on my desk at home :-)
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g54 5G
Taken
5th February 2025 10:05am
Tags
boat
,
sotra
Kathryn M
ace
A lovely snap, and I can understand why people don't bother with any other means of taking a photo. Great colours and composition.
February 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great snap!
February 5th, 2025
