Photo 1509
The bandstand in the city park
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
bandstand
,
bergen
Rob Z
ace
Beautiful with all its lighting..
February 6th, 2025
