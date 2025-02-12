Previous
Eirik Bloodaxe by helstor365
Photo 1515

Eirik Bloodaxe

Didn't take any photos today so here's one from Monday.

The boat with the red hull, named after a famous viking, Eirik Blodøks (Eirik Bloodaxe) takes tourists on a mini cruise around the Bergen harbour.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Neil ace
Beautiful blue harbour and sky.
February 12th, 2025  
Kathryn M ace
Just beautiful colours...wish I was there.
February 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and wonderful colours!
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact