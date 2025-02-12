Sign up
Photo 1515
Eirik Bloodaxe
Didn't take any photos today so here's one from Monday.
The boat with the red hull, named after a famous viking, Eirik Blodøks (Eirik Bloodaxe) takes tourists on a mini cruise around the Bergen harbour.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
3
1
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
10th February 2025 12:23pm
harbour
,
bergen
,
blodøks
Neil
ace
Beautiful blue harbour and sky.
February 12th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Just beautiful colours...wish I was there.
February 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and wonderful colours!
February 12th, 2025
