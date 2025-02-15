Previous
Mount Lyderhorn by helstor365
Photo 1518

Mount Lyderhorn

The mountain on the left is Mount Lyderhorn. According to folklore, Lyderhorn was the place where witches gathered on Midsummer night, Walpurgis night and at Yule.

The last person to be accused of witchery in Bergen in 1590, Anne Pedersdotter, was said to have flewn to Lyderhorn on her broom stick to join the ceremony
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact