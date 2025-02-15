Sign up
Photo 1518
Mount Lyderhorn
The mountain on the left is Mount Lyderhorn. According to folklore, Lyderhorn was the place where witches gathered on Midsummer night, Walpurgis night and at Yule.
The last person to be accused of witchery in Bergen in 1590, Anne Pedersdotter, was said to have flewn to Lyderhorn on her broom stick to join the ceremony
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1973
photos
95
followers
35
following
Tags
bergen
,
lyderhorn
