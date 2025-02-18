Previous
The old tram by helstor365
The old tram

At one point I think it was supposed to function as a small cafe, but now it just looks sad and abandoned
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
Beverley ace
Shame.. it’s a lovely old tram…
February 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 18th, 2025  
Karen ace
That's a pity, it has the potential to be used. A little second-hand bookshop, or a small fast food outlet maybe. Its a delightful tram. Very nice capture with the town, the blue sky and snow-covered peaks.
February 18th, 2025  
