Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1521
The old tram
At one point I think it was supposed to function as a small cafe, but now it just looks sad and abandoned
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1979
photos
95
followers
35
following
416% complete
View this month »
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
Latest from all albums
1518
427
428
1519
429
1520
430
1521
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
18th February 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tram
Beverley
ace
Shame.. it’s a lovely old tram…
February 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 18th, 2025
Karen
ace
That's a pity, it has the potential to be used. A little second-hand bookshop, or a small fast food outlet maybe. Its a delightful tram. Very nice capture with the town, the blue sky and snow-covered peaks.
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close