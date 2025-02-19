Sign up
Previous
Photo 1522
Morning mood
I spotted this view from my kitchen window this morning as I was preparing to make breakfast. I quickly opened the window and took a photo of it. Job done :-)
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
19th February 2025 8:49am
Tags
sunrise
,
morning mood
