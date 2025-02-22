Sign up
Previous
Photo 1525
Fjord
Didn't take any photos today so here's one from yesterday. Xpan crop (65:24)
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1986
photos
96
followers
35
following
417% complete
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1521
431
1522
432
1523
433
1524
1525
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st February 2025 4:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fjord
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scenery, such a fabulous wide image.
February 22nd, 2025
