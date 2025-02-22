Previous
Fjord by helstor365
Photo 1525

Fjord

Didn't take any photos today so here's one from yesterday. Xpan crop (65:24)
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scenery, such a fabulous wide image.
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact