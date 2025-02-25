Previous
Rose by helstor365
Photo 1528

Rose

I guess this photo really should be in my "experiments" album but I don't have anything else today so here it is :-)

Taken with an Olympus E-P1 from 2009 with the Holga plastic toy lens.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
