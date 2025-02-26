Previous
Empty by helstor365
Photo 1529

Empty

This week is the winter vacation for schools in Western Norway so the playground is empty
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact