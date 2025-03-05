Previous
Another grey and wet day by helstor365
Photo 1536

Another grey and wet day

We're having one of those "atmospheric rivers" passing over Western Norway atm, so it is very wet, dark and gloomy here.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact