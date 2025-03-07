Previous
Swans by helstor365
Photo 1538

Swans

It was fairly dark so I actually didn't see the swans until I started editing the photo :-)

The M4/3 camera is doing well at ISO 3200 (with a bit of help from Photoshop AI denoise)
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This is incredibly lovely.
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact