Swans
It was fairly dark so I actually didn't see the swans until I started editing the photo :-)
The M4/3 camera is doing well at ISO 3200 (with a bit of help from Photoshop AI denoise)
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
nightshot
bergen
fjord
LManning (Laura)
This is incredibly lovely.
March 7th, 2025
