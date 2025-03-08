Sign up
Previous
Photo 1539
Jellyfish sculpture?
I haven't touched any of my cameras today so here's another one from yesterday. This was at the end of my walk yesterday and it had gotten a bit too dark so the M4/3 camera was struggling a bit.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
sculpture
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
March 8th, 2025
