Photo 1540
Croci
Early signs of spring
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
3
3
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
9th March 2025 1:09pm
Tags
spring
,
crocus
Eric Klopfer
I like focus here.
March 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Very nice
March 9th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Nice focus on the crocus. Really like your hocus pocus. :)
March 9th, 2025
