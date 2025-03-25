Previous
Sauna by helstor365
Sauna

Anyone can book time in these saunas and go for a refreshing swim in the fjord afterwards :-)
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2025  
Neil ace
Floating sauna, great idea.
March 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's pretty cool..
March 25th, 2025  
