Plan-B (only photo I took today edition :-) by helstor365
Photo 1563

Plan-B (only photo I took today edition :-)

I have had the Fujifilm X-T3 up for sale for almost two weeks now but there seem to be very little interest so I thought I should really use it a bit more to see if I'll change my opinion of it.

1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Suzanne ace
I like your title for this. I often have to go to Plan B!
April 1st, 2025  
