Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1563
Plan-B (only photo I took today edition :-)
I have had the Fujifilm X-T3 up for sale for almost two weeks now but there seem to be very little interest so I thought I should really use it a bit more to see if I'll change my opinion of it.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2045
photos
97
followers
35
following
428% complete
View this month »
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
Latest from all albums
33
1559
1560
448
1561
449
1562
1563
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
1st April 2025 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
plan-b
Suzanne
ace
I like your title for this. I often have to go to Plan B!
April 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close