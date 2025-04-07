Previous
View from the top by helstor365
Photo 1569

View from the top

I didn't take a photo today so here's one I took on Saturday when I hiked up Mount Fløyen.

Tomorrow I have an early appointment in town with my dentist - hopefully I'll be well enough afterwards to stay a bit in town and take some photos :-)
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous view and capture, that must have been quite a strenuous hike! Good luck at the dentist.
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact