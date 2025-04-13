Previous
Rusty old bollard by helstor365
Photo 1575

Rusty old bollard

Shot with a (not rusty) old Canon G1X compact camera :-)
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
awesome
April 13th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
April 13th, 2025  
