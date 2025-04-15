Previous
The tariff is taking its toll on the penguins.... by helstor365
The tariff is taking its toll on the penguins....

Spotted him by the roadside on my walk today.

BTW. "toll" is the Norwegian word for "tariff" :-)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and details.
April 15th, 2025  
