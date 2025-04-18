Previous
The King Håkons Hall by helstor365
Håkon's Hall was built between 1247 and 1261 by Håkon Håkonsson. It was the largest of the royal residency in the 13th-century when Bergen was the political centre of Norway.

https://www.visitnorway.com/listings/the-king-h%c3%a5kon%c2%b4s-hall-bymuseet-i-bergen/6494/
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
