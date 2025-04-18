Sign up
Photo 1580
The King Håkons Hall
Håkon's Hall was built between 1247 and 1261 by Håkon Håkonsson. It was the largest of the royal residency in the 13th-century when Bergen was the political centre of Norway.
https://www.visitnorway.com/listings/the-king-h%c3%a5kon%c2%b4s-hall-bymuseet-i-bergen/6494/
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
norway
,
bergen
,
håkonshallen
