Ferns by helstor365
Photo 1584

Ferns

I wasn't in the mood to take photos today, but put the 12 megapixel Panasonic GF1 from 2009 in my pocket anyway just in case I saw something worth photographing on my walk. I liked these ferns and the old GF1 did a fine job I think :-)
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

