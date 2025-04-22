Sign up
Previous
Photo 1584
Ferns
I wasn't in the mood to take photos today, but put the 12 megapixel Panasonic GF1 from 2009 in my pocket anyway just in case I saw something worth photographing on my walk. I liked these ferns and the old GF1 did a fine job I think :-)
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
22nd April 2025 10:15am
Tags
ferns
