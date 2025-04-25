Previous
Bikers by helstor365
Photo 1587

Bikers

In the tunnel yesterday practicing panning shots. This is a collage of 3 of them
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
I like how you arranged them
April 25th, 2025  
