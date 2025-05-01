Previous
Minimal by helstor365
Photo 1593

Minimal

I went for a walk with the Canon 6D and a 35 year old zoom lens today. I kind of like the result :-)
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact