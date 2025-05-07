Previous
Amcar meet-up by helstor365
Amcar meet-up

Stumbled across an Amcar meet-up in town today. Apart from 60s Ford Mustangs I don't really like Amcars. Luckily there were a few European Classics on show too :-)
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
