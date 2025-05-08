Sign up
Photo 1600
Bikes in the tunnel
People use the bike/pedestrian tunnel to stay dry and go for a walk or a jog/run when the weather outside is nasty.
Today I went in the tunnel to cool down! It was just too hot outside and the sun was too bright.... the temp in the tunnel is a very constant +7C so nice and cool :-)
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
8th May 2025 11:51am
Tags
tunnel
