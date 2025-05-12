Sign up
Previous
Photo 1604
Who will open if I knock on this door.....
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2122
photos
97
followers
34
following
439% complete
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1600
475
1601
1602
476
477
1603
1604
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark II
Taken
12th May 2025 9:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
door
moni kozi
A surreal image. Yet very real.
May 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Even though it's a blue door, your photo immediately made me think of the Jim Lowe's 1956 song 'Green Door' with the lyrics:
'I wish they'd let me in so I could find out what's
Behind the green door'
Shakin' Stevens also covered it:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2025-05-12
The song's stuck in my head now.
May 12th, 2025
