Previous
Who will open if I knock on this door..... by helstor365
Photo 1604

Who will open if I knock on this door.....

12th May 2025 12th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
439% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
A surreal image. Yet very real.
May 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Even though it's a blue door, your photo immediately made me think of the Jim Lowe's 1956 song 'Green Door' with the lyrics:

'I wish they'd let me in so I could find out what's
Behind the green door'

Shakin' Stevens also covered it: https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2025-05-12

The song's stuck in my head now.
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact