Previous
Photo 1605
Copper beech
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2124
photos
96
followers
34
following
439% complete
View this month »
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
Latest from all albums
1601
1602
476
477
1603
1604
42
1605
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th May 2025 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
copper
,
beech
