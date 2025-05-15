Sign up
Previous
Photo 1607
Shadow
Canon 5D from 2005 and EF 28-105mm lens from the 90s.
Both still get the job done. So well in fact that when I started editing the photo I immediately noticed that I should have dusted the tiny perfume bottle before photographing it :-)
15th May 2025
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
shadow
perfume
Suzanne
Great shot!
May 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
May 15th, 2025
judith deacon
Beautiful, I collect perfume bottles and feel I have the same one but would be wary of photographing them, they are definitely dust attractors!
May 15th, 2025
