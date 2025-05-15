Previous
Shadow by helstor365
Photo 1607

Shadow

Canon 5D from 2005 and EF 28-105mm lens from the 90s.

Both still get the job done. So well in fact that when I started editing the photo I immediately noticed that I should have dusted the tiny perfume bottle before photographing it :-)
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
440% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot!
May 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
Beautiful, I collect perfume bottles and feel I have the same one but would be wary of photographing them, they are definitely dust attractors!
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact