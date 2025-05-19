Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1611
Viking ship
A shot from yesterday. Tomorrow I'm off to do "Norway in a nutshell". Train, buss, boat, train and another train. Hopefully I'll manage to take a decent photo along the way :-)
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2135
photos
97
followers
34
following
441% complete
View this month »
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
Latest from all albums
1607
45
1608
478
1609
479
1610
1611
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
18th May 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
viking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close