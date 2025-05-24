Sign up
Photo 1616
Abstract
I liked the colour combination
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1612
1613
46
481
1614
1615
47
1616
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th May 2025 9:40am
Tags
abstract
