Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1620
Greylag geese
I occasionally see Canada geese here but rarely greylag gees. They usually just make a short stop here on their way north or south.
Today I not only saw several greylag geese on land I also spotted two "families" on the water with a total of 11 young ones.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2150
photos
96
followers
34
following
443% complete
View this month »
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
Latest from all albums
47
1616
48
1617
1618
1619
482
1620
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th May 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
greylag
Kathy A
ace
Such a sweet family shot
May 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Delightful capture of this family outing.
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close