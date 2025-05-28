Previous
Greylag geese by helstor365
Photo 1620

Greylag geese

I occasionally see Canada geese here but rarely greylag gees. They usually just make a short stop here on their way north or south.

Today I not only saw several greylag geese on land I also spotted two "families" on the water with a total of 11 young ones.

28th May 2025 28th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
443% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such a sweet family shot
May 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Delightful capture of this family outing.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact