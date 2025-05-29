Sign up
Photo 1621
Red clover
Hi-key macro
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
2
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2151
photos
96
followers
34
following
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1616
48
1617
1618
1619
482
1620
1621
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th May 2025 2:18pm
Tags
macro
,
clover
Corinne C
Delicate and poetic
May 29th, 2025
