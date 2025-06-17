Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1640
Plan-B (zoomed in edition :-)
Taken with a Fujifilm X-E1 from 2012 and a Zuiko manual focus 50mm lens from the 70s. A good combo I think
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2182
photos
94
followers
34
following
449% complete
View this month »
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
Latest from all albums
1636
488
1637
53
1638
1639
489
1640
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
17th June 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plan-b
Diana
ace
amazing capture and scene.
June 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close