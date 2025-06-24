Sign up
Photo 1647
Breakwater
A very wet,dull and foggy day. Usually there is a beautiful fjord view from here with mountains in the far distance but not today :-)
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2192
photos
94
followers
34
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
24th June 2025 1:36pm
Tags
os
,
breakwater
