Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1648

Bergen

We took the funicular up to Mount Fløyen again today and when I am here I have to take this photo... it has to be done :-)
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Dorothy ace
Love it!
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
There are rules... Great shot!
June 25th, 2025  
