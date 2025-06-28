Sign up
Previous
Photo 1651
Bergen
The green building used to be the main post office now it is a mall
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2198
photos
94
followers
34
following
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
491
1647
55
1648
1649
1650
492
1651
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
28th June 2025 10:44am
Tags
mall
,
post office
,
bergen
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot
Our main post office in the middle of Sydney is now exclusive shops. Cafes. And the Fullerton Hotel group converted three 18th century building into a five star hotel by adding rooms in a new building behind the post office. The post office is preserved beautifully.
June 28th, 2025
