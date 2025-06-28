Previous
Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1651

Bergen

The green building used to be the main post office now it is a mall
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot

Our main post office in the middle of Sydney is now exclusive shops. Cafes. And the Fullerton Hotel group converted three 18th century building into a five star hotel by adding rooms in a new building behind the post office. The post office is preserved beautifully.
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact