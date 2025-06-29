Sign up
Previous
Photo 1652
An Italian in Bergen
A Vespa parked outside an old, classic, wooden Bergen house
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2199
photos
94
followers
34
following
452% complete
View this month »
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
Latest from all albums
1647
55
1648
1649
1650
492
1651
1652
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
29th June 2025 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vespa
,
bergen
Diana
ace
Delightful composition and capture!
June 29th, 2025
