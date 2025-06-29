Previous
An Italian in Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1652

An Italian in Bergen

A Vespa parked outside an old, classic, wooden Bergen house
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Delightful composition and capture!
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact