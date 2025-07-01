Sign up
Previous
Photo 1654
Mrs. Mallard
New camera day today. I wasn't planning to get this one but I found a Canon 100D/SL1 with kit lens for 75 Euros. I'll probably just have some fun with it for a while and then sell it again.... (famous last words :-)
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
duck
,
mallard
Suzanne
ace
Good shot with it
July 1st, 2025
Diane
ace
Nice shot of Mrs. Mallard.
July 1st, 2025
