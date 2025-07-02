Previous
Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1655

Bergen

Today was one of those rare days when I actually went out to take a specific photo... this is that photo :-)
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
LManning (Laura) ace
Mission accomplished! Nice shot.
July 2nd, 2025  
