Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1657
That garden needs a bit of work...
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2207
photos
95
followers
34
following
453% complete
View this month »
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
Latest from all albums
1653
493
1654
56
1655
494
1656
1657
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th July 2025 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
It does indeed. Seems a bit eery
July 4th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lol Helge - I'm afraid our yard looks a bit like that -nice and green.. :)
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close