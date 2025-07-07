Previous
More water lilies... by helstor365
More water lilies...

I've been feeling very tired and "sluggish" all day and haven't taken any photos today so here's another one from yesterday.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning, and a super pov
July 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
July 7th, 2025  
