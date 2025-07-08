Previous
Lake pano by helstor365
Photo 1661

Lake pano

Lovely day here today. Managed to go for a slow walk around the lake and captured this on the way.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Magnificent!
July 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2025  
