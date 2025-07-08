Sign up
Previous
Photo 1661
Lake pano
Lovely day here today. Managed to go for a slow walk around the lake and captured this on the way.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2212
photos
95
followers
34
following
455% complete
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
494
1656
1657
1658
495
1659
1660
1661
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
8th July 2025 2:49pm
Tags
lake
,
pano
Diana
ace
Magnificent!
July 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2025
