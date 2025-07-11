Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1664
Impressionistic
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2216
photos
95
followers
34
following
455% complete
View this month »
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
Latest from all albums
495
1659
1660
1661
1662
496
1663
1664
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
11th July 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Marloes
ace
Yes!! Fav 🤩
July 11th, 2025
Karen
ace
It sure is! Beautiful!
July 11th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
this is so pretty
July 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close