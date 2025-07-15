Previous
The key element by helstor365
Photo 1668

The key element

I was bored so I took out a 20 year old, 8 megapixel Canon DSLR, a macro lens and a bunch of old keys (which will go in the metal recycling container afterwards).

The key on top however will have to stay since it is the key to our fuse box :-)
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

