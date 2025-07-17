Previous
Hover fly on yellow poppy by helstor365
Photo 1670

Hover fly on yellow poppy

It is too hot to look for interesting things to photograph but there are lots of both flowers and bugs around atm so that's what I'm taking photos of until things cool down a bit :-)
Helge E. Storheim

Photo Details

