Previous
Photo 1670
Hover fly on yellow poppy
It is too hot to look for interesting things to photograph but there are lots of both flowers and bugs around atm so that's what I'm taking photos of until things cool down a bit :-)
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
17th July 2025 11:22am
Tags
poppy
,
hover fly
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 17th, 2025
