Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1689
Red raincoat
Storm Floris hit south western parts of Norway last night. It has been wet and windy and still is... just the right conditions for the waterproof Olympus Tough TG5 :-)
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2251
photos
97
followers
34
following
462% complete
View this month »
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
Latest from all albums
60
1685
1686
501
1687
61
1688
1689
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
5th August 2025 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
wind
,
floris
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 5th, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great pop of red
August 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close