Previous
Photo 1703
Withered willowherb
Summer is fading....
The flowering willowherb is here:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2025-07-14
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
3
1
365
Canon EOS M5
19th August 2025 10:20am
Tags
willowherb
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and layers.
August 19th, 2025
