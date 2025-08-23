Previous
Mount Ulriken by helstor365
Mount Ulriken

You can hike up the normal path, you can walk up the 1300 stone steps that were made in 2018 or you can skip the hard work and take the cable car :-)
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
