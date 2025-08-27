Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1711
Lots of trees and a duck
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2289
photos
96
followers
34
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Latest from all albums
1708
509
1709
67
510
1710
511
1711
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
27th August 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
duck
,
autumnal
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and reflections.
August 27th, 2025
Karen
ace
Serene and very lovely, the trees’ colours are wonderful. Gorgeous scene.
August 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close